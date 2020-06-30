Damian Lillard announced as the first NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete

2K has today revealed that Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard will be the first of three Cover Stars for NBA 2K21. There are few players as dominating on the court, capable of leading their team in the clutch, and making difficult shots look easy. Not only is he one of the finest guards in the NBA, Dame D.O.L.L.A. is also a boss in the studio, having released three hip-hop albums. The theme for this year’s release is ‘Everything is Game,’ and Sub Zero matches it perfectly.

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” said Lillard. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’ve been playing 2K my whole life and I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience this game later this year.”

“There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar,” stated Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on court domination, he’s the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we’re honored to have him.”

Lillard will also team up with NBA 2K through 2K Foundations, a program to support undeserved communities by revitalising basketball courts and community centres across the US, as well as renovating a site in his hometown of Oakland, CA.

Kicking off a three-day announcement extravaganza, Damian Lillard is the first of three cover stars to be announced, and will feature on the current generation of consoles: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. Tomorrow, the second cover athlete will be announced for the next generation of consoles. Pre-orders will be going live on July 2, with details regarding the release date and pricing being revealed.

To celebrate the announcement today, 2K has released a trailer featuring Damiam Lillard, and you can watch it below: