Greymoor expansion now available for Xbox and PS4 players

From today players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can explore the snow-capped peaks of western Skyrim and the depths of Blackreach as the Greymoor expansion releases for Elder Scrolls Online.

The Greymoor expansion for Elder Scrolls Online is set more than 900 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Greymoor marks the second update in a year-long interconnected adventure – the Dark Heart of Skyrim. This latest chapter brings a new antiquities system that dives deep into the Elder Scrolls lore and provides rewards for all types of players.

There are new world events as well as some quality of life and performance updates also included in the expansion, more details of which can be found on the official site.

The Stadia release of Greymoor is scheduled for later this month on 16 June.