Hyper Light Drifter developers new game Solar Ash revealed for PS5

Heart Machine, the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, revealed their new game Solar Ash during tonight’s PS5 “Future of Gaming” event. It looks equally as stunning as their HLD, and although we know very little about the gameplay, the trailer shows off the stunning environment in all its glory. The official synopsis says, “Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void beckons…” It’ll be coming in 2021.

Watch the reveal trailer here: