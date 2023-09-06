Solar Ash coming to Nintendo Switch and Game Pass on September 14th

Heart Machine’s Solar Ash has been announced for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and will be coming to Game Pass as well.

Originally released on PlayStation platforms and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam) Solar Ash is developed by Heart Machine (the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, which was hugely adored), and Annapurna Interactive has confirmed it’ll be coming this month.

Check out the new trailer, below, as well as the official information about the game.

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash takes players into the depths of sunken cities, across vast water shelves, through dangerous lava zones and more. Players assume the role of Rei, a Voidrunner who nimbly traverses through these dangerous biomes in an effort to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger. While traveling through the void, players will help Rei learn the truth about the beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mystery of the Starseed and Echo

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has been really busy lately, even announced a relaunch for Mundaun, with the team on publishing duties. The relaunch of the game will allow it to feature “next-gen” graphical improvements, and patch updates that “provide clearer presentations of the game’s unique hand-penciled style at a higher frame rate”.

Elsewhere, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition hit current-gen consoles in August, and although it didn’t get any new features, it’s a way for more people to play the game that so many people loved. Solar Ash was a lot of fun, and will be well worth a look especially for people who already have Game Pass and are looking for a nice pick and up play game on the service.

Solar Ash is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S|X (including Game Pass) on September 14th.