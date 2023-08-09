Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is coming to current-gen this month

Annapurna Interactive and developer Cardboard Computer have announced that Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on August 17th.

The award winning title (best original property, BAFTA’s 2021) and multi-nominated (best game writing at the 2021 Nebula Awards, Narrative award at the BAFTAs, and Games for Impact category at The Game Awards 2020) Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition won’t be getting any new features, per say, but it’s a way for more people to play the game that so many people loved.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game here:

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is an adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it. Over five acts, the game follows a group of lost travelers — an aging driver making the last delivery for a doomed antique shop; a young woman who fixes obsolete TVs surrounded by ghosts; a child and his giant eagle companion; a pair of robot musicians — as they wander the disorienting and magical Route Zero.

We reviewed the Xbox One version back in 2020, with Nicola Ardron saying “Kentucky Route Zero is a game that has you asking more questions than it answers. It wends and weaves around ideas and styles with dizzying effect. To describe it any more would do it a disservice and would ruin much of the magic in it. Kentucky Route Zero feels like the text of one of the great American novels, lamenting the past, the illusion of a dream. The American Dream. It is mournful, and beautiful and brilliant”, and scoring it a huge 9/10.

Annapurna Interactive also recently brought another older game to modern consoles, with Mundaun getting a relaunch for the latest consoles.

TV Edition is coming to current-generation consoles on August 17th. It’s out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.