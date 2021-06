As shown off during Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live!, Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine revealed new gameplay for Solar Ash. Coming from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a 3D third-person action platformer filled with sunken cities, vast water shelves, dangerous lava zones, and more. Taking on the role of a Voidrunner named Rei, players will traverse through the dangerous biomes. You can watch the new trailer below: