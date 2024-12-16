Hyper Light Breaker early access release date announced

Developer Heart Machine has announced the release date for Hyper Light Breaker, which is coming to early access in 2025, specifically on January 14th, and it’ll cost $29.99.

In a new video, Hyper Light Breaker Lead Producer, Michael Clark “walks through players what they need to know in this Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition overview trailer”.

Check it out, below:

From Heart Machine, the award-winning team behind critically-acclaimed titles Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, comes Hyper Light Breaker, a new co-op rogue-lite adventure set in the beloved Hyper Light Drifter universe. Hyper Light Breaker is a brand-new entry in the Hyper Light franchise, with a unique story fully realized in 3D for the first time. Set decades prior to Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker has you take on the role of a Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth. Using a combination of fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, ranged weaponry and gadgets, players can expect to fight through and explore a wide array of procedurally-generated open worlds. Though you’ll start your journey trying to help the settlement, it’s clear that there’s something sinister in this long-forgotten land. Only through tenacity and rigorous exploration will you uncover the dark truths of the Crowns, The Abyss King and this brutal, eerie new landscape. Players can choose to play alone or with friends to explore open worlds, create new builds, rip through hordes and overcome the Crowns and the Abyss King.

Via the Steam Page, the devs say: “We anticipate we’ll be in Early Access for about a year, but this can change depending on the community’s response and feedback”, adding that “In the final version of the game, we plan to have multiple player-character skins (we have a small number in a fair state for Early Access launch currently) with all of their loadouts and weapons complete and vetted, a full complement of upgrades and Mods for runs, NPCs with full breadth of animations, the OST completely fleshed out for all levels, performance passes done in order to meet better minimum requirements, and game balance across our systems addressed based on community feedback. Last but certainly not least: the full story and narrative will be available to discover.”

Hyper Light Breaker is coming to PC early access via Steam on January 14th, 2025.