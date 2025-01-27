Hyper Light Breaker update adds a Medkit rework

Developer Heart Machine has released a fairly significant update for early access title, Hyper Light Breaker, reworking the medkit system.

The biggest change, really, is that you actually start with one now. Previously, the original early access build would require you to do a full cycle of the roguelike action (at least four deaths) to gain a currency to unlock a medkit, and you’d have to grab a specific item each run to increase your chance of starting the next run with one in your inventory. You’d also need to replenish at Shrines with this same item.

As you can see from the changes below, the community has spoken, and Heart Machine has listened:

Players now start with a Medkit.

The first Medkit upgrade available via Pherus Bit now improves Medkits.

Medkits now auto-refill on launch of run, up to max capacity (default 1, upgradeable to 2).

Medkit refills at Shrines are now paid for with Bright Blood, not Medigems.

Medigems still provide a small amount of health still when harvested, but are no longer used for Medikits or used in the end-of-cycle screen.

Basically this means you will always start with a medkit now, which makes the game far more manageable.

Here’s some more of the changes in the latest update:

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Removed the tech croc brute and white dirks from the extraction spawn table.

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Increased time between waves of additional enemies in Crown fights.

Projectiles from weak enemies no longer hit-stun the player.

Flinch animations will play, but the player will have full control. Previously they played a hit impact that momentarily interrupted them.

Fixed an issue where damage trails would cause hit-stun on contact.

Enemy aggro distance reduced.

Removed some enemies from the Drop Down Lab spawns that weren’t supposed to be spawning there (or at all).

The team adds: “As a studio, this has been our most ambitious project yet – making an open world roguelite (which there aren’t that many out there!) — and so, we’re beyond thrilled to make our vision for Hyper Light Breaker a reality alongside you all throughout the course of Early Access. We made Hyper Light Breaker with Early Access in mind to have it grow and evolve with our community, and today’s patch represents that as we made some pretty big changes, including a rework on Medkits, thanks to your feedback.”

Hyper Light Breaker is in early access on Steam, now.