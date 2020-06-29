PGA Tour 2K21 gets a new trailer

If you’ve been on the lookout for more PGA Tour 2K21 info then you’re in luck. 2K has released a new PGA Tour 2K21 commentary trailer featuring in-game, play-by-play commentary by Luke Elvy and Rich Beem. Elvy is a veteran broadcaster and has been commentating for almost 20 years with the main focus being on golf. Beem is a three-time PGA tour winner, including a win in the 2002 PGA Championship.

This commentary aims to give a broadcast style presentation to the game, alongside state-of-the-art graphics, cutscenes and a replay system. While they’ll praise any good game play they’ll also call you out for any abysmal shots.

To see this commentary in action feast your eyes on the trailer below.