Sony reveal poetry book for The Last of Us

Poetry and video games aren’t often found together, but Sony have created a poetry book for The Last of Us. This wonderful promotional product features the social media and blog posts of The Last of Us fans around the world, showcasing how much the series means to so many. Some passages can be found below.

With The Last of Us Part II only 9 days away at the time of writing, anticipation for the next installment in the Naughty Dog franchise is high. Many people I know have eagerly replayed the original in preparation, and I personally am ready to get my hands on the sequel ASAP.