Update 2 for DOOM Eternal is now live, featuring new BATTLEMODE map ‘Torment’

Bethesda has announced that the second update for DOOM Eternal is now live, featuring a new BATTLEMODE map, quality-of-life improvements, and more. The update is detailed by Joshua Boyle via Slayer Club, and includes plenty for players to sink their teeth into.
“This Update 2 delivers a number of important additions, fixes and improvements. First, we’re thrilled to release a totally new BATTLEMODE map, called Torment. It’s already become a favorite of the team at id and we can’t wait to watch BATTLEMODE players adapt their skills and strategies for this incredible new space,” said Joshua. “Also notable for BATTLEMODE, we’ve added the ability to setup unique keybinds per demon, improved the usability of the Boosters menu, and made additional improvements to address latency issues.”
On top to this, empowered demons will appear more frequently, customisation menus are easier to use, and a brand new event is now live. ‘Castle Greyscale’ features the Black and White Pain Elemental Mancubus, the “Old Timey Evil” GIBBO Collectables mascot icon, and loads more. You can find more details here.
On top of the update, Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on DOOM Eternal, said, “In addition to the recent game updates, our team is also hard at work on two campaign DLCs, Invasion Mode, new Master Level experiences, additional BATTLEMODE updates, and the Nintendo Switch version alongside our talented partners at Panic Button. We can’t wait to share more details with you about each of these in the months ahead. Thank you all again for your support and enthusiasm.”