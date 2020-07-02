2K announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds will launch worldwide in September

2K has announced that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release worldwide in September of this year.

The arcade-style brawler will launch on PlayStaton 4 and the Xbox One family of devices, Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

The roster features more than 70 WWE Superstars and Legends at launch, with plans to release additional Superstars after launch.

Developer Saber Interactive has provided details on what players can expect, with an approachable experience for everyone from passionate WWE fans to casual players, with several ways to play:

Exhibition : Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

Campaign : Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman™;

King of the Battleground : Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

Online : Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

Players can also customise their fighter to create their own unique WWE Superstar with different body types and sizes, facial features, clothing, hair and fighting styles.

“We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available now for pre-order digitally and at participating retailers. It will launch worldwide on 18 September, 2020