Fallout 76’s first season The Legendary Run is now available

The Legendary Run, Fallout 76‘s first season is now live and available for free.

The Season marks the start of a new account-wide progression system that overhauls the current Challenges and offers players tonnes of rewards along the way. Upon launching the game, players will now see a new option on the Main Menu for The Legendary Run where they can view their progress and preview all available rewards.

The progression screen for the new season features a Captain Cosmos-inspired board game where progression is represented as a spaceship game piece on the board. Players will start at Rank 1 and can advance their position along the board by earning S.C.O.R.E through typical Daily and Weekly challenges, Public Events and by levelling up.

For each rank earned, players can claim a new reward like unique armours, C.A.M.P. items, weapon skins, Power Armour paints, perk cards and more.

In addition, players can now join Public Teams. This is a new system designed to make grouping up with others easier. Teaming up will offer special bonuses to players who play together towards a shared goal. A brand new tab is available on the Social Menu where players can browse existing teams in their current world and join one, or create one of their own.

Every Public Team has a team goal set by the leader, things like exploration or events. The teams can have up to four members at once.

The Legendary Run is available to download now for Fallout 76.