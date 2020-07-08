First look at comic book artwork from Horizon Zero Dawn #1

Titan Comics, the company behind the recently announced Horizon Zero Dawn comic, has given readers a first look at the artwork from issue one, including covers and interior images. The comic will take place after the events of the game as Talanah, a strong and determined hunter, struggles to find purpose after her trusted friend Aloy disappears.

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 is set to debut at comic book retailers worldwide and digital devices on August 5, 2020. Pre-order now from your local comic shop, Forbidden Planet and ComiXology. Check out all the awesome artwork below.