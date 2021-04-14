Aloy comes to Fortnite this Friday

The crossovers continue for the most popular game in the world, as this Friday Aloy arrives in Fortnite. Joining an incredible array of Marvel, Xbox and PlayStation characters, the Horizon protagonist will be available as a full outfit with glider, pickaxe and back bling.

Having honed her skills in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by machines, Aloy — the hero from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West — is now ready to take on Fornite’s Primal season.

Beginning April 16, 2021, items from Horizon Zero Dawn arrive in Fortnite, including the Aloy Outfit which includes her Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only) you’re sure to love.

As a bonus to PlayStation 5 players, anyone that owns the Aloy Outfit and plays Fortnite on their PlayStation 5 will unlock the Ice Hunter Aloy Style!”

For a limited time there’s also going to be a duos mode where teams play as Aloy and Laura Croft, in a bizarre and awesome meeting of iconic characters.

“Find your Duos partner and compete in the new Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. Based around Duos, players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara Croft in a loot-locked battle with only the craftable Bow (Aloy) and Dual Pistols (Lara) at your disposal. Keep an eye out for wildlife, master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons and earn the ultimate Primal Victory Royale.

The Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode starts April 16 at 9am ET and ends on April 18 at 9am ET.”