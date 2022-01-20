Horizon Forbidden West behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast released

With less than a month to go, Guerrilla Games has released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast of Horizon Forbidden West. The video was revealed on the official PlayStation blog, featuring a sit down chat with Ashly Burch (Aloy); Lance Reddick (Sylens); John MacMillan (Varl); and John Hopkins (Erend).

There’s also a sneak peak of two brand-new characters coming to Horizon Forbidden West, as Kotallo (Noshir Dalal) and Tilda (Carrie-Anne Moss) join the fray. You can watch the Horizon Forbidden West behind-the-scenes video below: