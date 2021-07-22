Horizon Zero Dawn and Genshin Impact collaboration announced

miHoYo has today announced that Genshin Impact will be collaborating with Horizon Zero Dawn to bring Aloy into the game. Starting at Version 2.1, the legendary warrior Aloy will join the roster as a five-star character. Players across PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS will be able to enjoy the Horizon Zero Dawn and Genshin Impact collaboration.

Although an exact date has yet to be announced, “Savior From Another World” Aloy will be free for a limited time. Early Access will be available to players on PlayStation. During Version 2.1, players who are Adventure Rank 20 or above will receive her in-game via mail. For anyone else, she will be available during Version 2.2. For anyone that is Adventure Rank 20, a free four-star bow will be given out for free, providing Aloy with a special buff.

Aloy is a Seeker. She’s a proven huntress from the Nora Tribe who always fights for what is right. Of course, anyone who has played Horizon Zero Dawn knows this. It’ll be exciting to see her in Genshin Impact. Keep your eyes peeled for more details about when she is likely going to appear.