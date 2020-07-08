Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will get a September release

THQ Nordic has confirmed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is scheduled for release later this year.

The RPG will be launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with updated visuals, refined game play and new content. It is available for pre-order right now!

Alongside the launch date announcement THQ Nordic also confirmed that in 2021 the adventures in Amalur will continue with a brand new expansion called Fatesworn. As yet there are no further details on what the expansion will entail.

Kingdoms of Amalur was created by author R.A. Salvatore, as well as Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion creator Ken Rolston. The game released in 2012 was well-received by critics praising the level of player choice and rich story.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch on 8 September, 2020. There will be both a Standard Edition and a Fate Edition that will include Kingdoms of Amulur: Re-Reckoning and the upcoming expansion releasing in 2021.

In addition a special Collector’s Edition will release featuring a detailed Alyn Shir Figurine, a custom Amalur keychain, five pieces of original in-game artwork, the award-winning soundtrack composed by Grant Kirkthorpe and a Collector’s Box.