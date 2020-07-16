New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer shows more of Eivor

It seems like every week we find out something new and exciting about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I was sold after reading our preview last week, but Ubisoft isn’t letting up on the hype yet. Today, the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer highlights main character Eivor and their reason for coming to England.

“Today, Ubisoft released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that gives fans a new look into who Eivor is and what can be seen in their future.

Driven from Norway by wars and dwindling resources, Eivor is a Norse Viking raider who gathers their clan to sail to England in search of a new home. Facing strong resistance in England, Eivor is forced to confront not only enemies in battle, but also internal conflicts. in the fight to save their clan and attain glory, Eivor may stand to lose everything.”

It’s still a ways off, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is looking like a high point in the series. I can’t wait to traverse the English countryside as Eivor, and claim eternal glory this November.