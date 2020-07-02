New gameplay trailer released for Fast and Furious Crossroads

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Slightly Mad Studios have revealed brand new gameplay trailer showcasing the single player mode of Fast & Furious Crossroads.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the Fast & Furious universe.

The story mode expands upon the the universe with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty and Roman. The game will see players travelling across global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco. As well as the cast listed above, Sonequa Martin-Green who you will know as Michael in Star Trek: Discovery and Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead, and Asia Kate Dillon from Orange is the New Black, Billions and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will also star.

The game will feature an exciting story-driven experience, and a three-way multiplayer mode. Details on that have been promised for the coming weeks, so keep an eye open. For now you can watch the gameplay trailer for the story mode below:

Fast and Furious Crossroads will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 7 August, 2020.