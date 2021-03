Banda Namco Entertainment Europe has just released a new trailer for upcoming RPG Tales of Arise. The trailer dubbed “Tales of Festival” gives us a glimpse into a bit of the backstory and characters from the latest installment in the Tales series.

You can watch the trailer below:

As you will have seen from the end of the trailer we can expect more news on Tales of Arise later in the Spring.

Tales of Arise is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.