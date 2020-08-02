0 comments

2K announce a variety of game modes for WWE 2K Battlegrounds

by on August 12, 2020
 

2K has today revealed the various game modes that will feature in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, including Campaign and Battleground Challenge Mode. The new modes feature in a brand new trailer narrated my Paul Heyman, and will include a Campaign Mode where you take a stable of WWE Superstars through a comic book art style story whilst playing as one of the seven newly created Superstars.

There’s also Exhibition Mode where you can play in a variety of matches online or in couch co-op, such as a Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, or Tag Team. King of the Battleground is a type of Battle Royal, an Online Tournaments offer you new rewards, and the Battleground Challenge lets you create a Superstar and brawl from the bottom all the way to the top.

You can watch the trailer below:

