Brand new Ice Breaker gameplay video released for DIRT 5

The latest work-in-progress gameplay clip for DIRT 5 has been released, showing off the brand new Ice Breaker event taking place in Norway. The Ice Breaker event challenges players to master short circuits solely on ice, with flowing turns and beautiful environments. The event will also take place in other locations, including Nepal and New York’s Roosevelt Island, with up to 12 cars competing together.

“Variety is a huge aspect of our approach for DIRT 5, and we wanted to blend in some fresh experiences to the DIRT series alongside fan favourites,” said Robert Karp, Development Director on DIRT 5. “Ice Breaker is one of those new additions and offers a totally different gameplay feel. It all takes place in these stunning wintry environments, with dynamic weather cycles and the potential for blizzards. The lighting underneath the ice makes these events a real spectacle.”

You can watch the video below: