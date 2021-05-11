DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution is update out now

Codemasters has unveiled the Red Bull Revolution update for DIRT 5. This free update is available to download now for all players. Alongside several Red Bull-themed items, community requested features such as cross-platform matchmaking and ghost lap times have been added.

You can watch a brand-new trailer for the DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution update here:

Red Bull themed liveries

Eight Red Bull themed liveries have been created across the following vehicles:

Audi S1EKS RX quattro

MINI John Cooper Work Buggy by X-raid

Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi

Volkswagen Race Touareg 3

Peugeot 208 WRX.

The iconic Red Bull arch has also been added for use in DIRT 5’s Playgrounds mode which invites players to create, share, and discover custom arenas.

Cross-platform matchmaking

Marking a first for the DIRT series, cross-platform matchmaking has also been added with this update. Players searching in open lobbies on Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms will now compete simultaneously in both traditional racing and party modes.

Wet and stormy weather conditions have been made available in Playgrounds, adding an extra layer of customisation to arena creation. Plus, another community requested feature in ghost lap times is included for Gate Crasher and Time Trial events. Ghost lap times are the ideal tool for those wanting to climb to leaderboards in the pursuit of bragging rights between friends and the rest of the DIRT 5 community.

Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director at Codemasters had this to say:

“We’re delighted to continue evolving DIRT 5 in new and exciting ways, in particular with the addition of cross-platform matchmaking. We’ve often wondered which platform’s players are the quickest head-to-head – now we’ll finally have that answer!”

DIRT 5 is available now across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam or Windows Store. The game supports Xbox Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade when players upgrade to an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.