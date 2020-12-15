Latest DIRT 5 update adds wheel support across all platforms.

Codemasters has today confirmed that the first major update for DIRT 5 will add wheel support across all platforms. Also included in the update will be improved online matchmaking and other bug fixes and optimisations.

Update 2.00 launches today for PC, with the PlayStation and Xbox updates following later in the week.

The announcement confirms that DIRT 5 will support most modern wheel devices via the patch, including the latest range from Logitech and Thrustmaster. Consoles too will get wheel support and all compatible Xbox One and PS4 peripherals now work across the next-gen counterparts.

The update includes a host of bug fixes and optimisations which enhance the racing experience across all platforms as well.

The full patch notes can be found here.