Crysis Remastered release date announced

After a few delays and the recent Switch release, Crytek have now announced the Crysis Remastered release date for September 18th. The original graphical powerhouse will support an array of options on PC, and even Ray Tracing on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

“Co-developed with Saber Interactive, the classic first person shooter will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns and is slated to contain high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) as well as new and updated particle effects and more. Further additions such as ray tracing enhance the game with a major visual upgrade.

For the first time a Crytek game will feature ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro powered by CRYENGINE’s proprietary software based ray tracing solution. The PC version will additionally support hardware-based ray tracing on Nvidia RTX GPUs.

In Crysis, what begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armour, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.”

I enjoyed the entire Crysis trilogy, and hope that this is the beginning of an update for the entire series. FPS fans who skipped out on Crysis should definitely check it out next month.