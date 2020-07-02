Crysis Remastered Delayed, Still Up For Pre-Order on Nintendo Switch

Remember Crysis, the game that many high-end PCs couldn’t run, back in 2007? It was so notorious for its visuals that it launched an entire “can it run Crysis” meme.

Here we are in 2020 and guess what? It turns out the Nintendo Switch can run Crysis. Crysis Remastered, that is.

Well, it will…eventually.

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

Despite this delay, the game remains available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop.

Crysis Remastered was originally planned for a July 23rd release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.