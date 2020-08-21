Hitman 3 location shown off in new trailer

There was a recent, small, miniscule announcement that may have missed announcing the release of Hitman 3! The third installment will see the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 will be returning to take out the most important contracts of his career.

As with previous games, Hitman 3 will take Agent 47 around the globe to massive sandbox locations. IO interactive has shown us one of the locations you’ll be hitmanning your way through; Dartmoor, England’s Thornbridge Manor. All of this can be seen in a new trailer which you can find at the bottom of this.

“Self-publishing HITMAN 3 is a big step for IO Interactive in achieving our highly ambitious goals as an independent studio,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive. “Furthermore, this partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create the game exactly as we imagined, for our fans and for our community uncompromised,”

“For our long-term fans that have supported us on the World of Assassination journey, we’re happy to have mastery and location carryover from their existing progress into HITMAN 3 on Epic Games Store.”