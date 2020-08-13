0 comments

NBA 2K21 demo and gameplay details announced

The folk at 2K have been pretty busy recently and have announced details of the NBA 2K21 demo and gameplay details. Director Mike Wang put together a blog post that goes into some finer detail about the new gameplay.

There are bigger changes coming to NBA 2K21 though which are:

  • Major changes to the Pro Stick to allow for new dribbling mechanics
  • Shot meter changes from a timing bar to a targeting system
  • New shot types, new signature defensive motion styles, stronger presence from bigs in the paint and more
  • Thanks to current-gen cover athlete Damian Lillard, players will now be able to make oversized point guards (6’8)

Onto the really good news for you NBA 2K fans. The NBA 2K21 demo I mentioned earlier will release on August 24 on PS4, Switch and Xbox One. Just under two weeks to go until you can get to grips with a new way to dribble.

That’s not all that’s being announced though. 2K will be announcing details on MyTEAM, MyCAREER and more for NBA 2K21 on the current-gen.

Until then you can mark your calendars and count down the days until the NBA 2K21 demo!

