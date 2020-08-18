New Legend “Rampart” launches today for Apex Legends

Season 6 of Apex Legends launches today bringing with it a brand new Legend – Rampart.

Ramya “Rampart” Parekh’s unique abilities prove that the best offence really is a good defence as her mods can hold down her squad. Her abilities are:

Modded Loader (Passive ) – Increased magazine/heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the minigun

) – Increased magazine/heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the minigun Amped Cover (Tactical) – Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys a full-cover ampex wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots

– Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys a full-cover ampex wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots Emplaced Minigun “Sheila” (Ultimate) – Place a mounted machine gun with high ammo capacity, but long reload time, that anyone can use

You can watch her launch trailer below:

As well as the introduction of Rampart, the update will bring with it an all-new Crafting system, the new energy weapon aptly named The Volt SMG, a brand new Battle Pass filled with exclusive content and more.

The new Battle Pass features new and exclusive content for players from skins to music packs, loading screens, charms, new skydiving emotes, Holo-sprays and more.

The brand new Season 6 Battle Pass trailer is below:

Season 6 – Boosted launches today on Apex Legends for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.