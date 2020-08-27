0 comments

New narrative trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition revealed at Gamescom

Earlier today, 2K and Hangar 13 premiered a new narrative trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition during the official Gamescom live show, Opening Night Live. “A Life of Reward Too Big to Ignore” shows protagonist Tommy Angelo learn how important family and loyalty really is. Mafia: Definitive Edition features an updated script, new dialogue and extended backstories, additional cutscenes, and more.

