New Rainbow Six Siege Limited Time M.U.T.E. Protocol Event Starts Tomorrow

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege players will want to return to the game tomorrow, with a new M.U.T.E. Protocol limited-time event running for the next two weeks.

Check out the trailer:

Running August 4th-17th, this new mode brings a new sci-fi take on Secure Area, set in a futuristic version of the Tower map. In this 5-v-5 mode, attackers will fly in and try to shut down M.U.T.E. Protocol by any means necessary. Meanwhile, defenders will be holed up inside Comm Tower, attempting to stop the attackers at any cost.

In this mode, 41 Operators will be available to play, with a few exceptions for gameplay reasons: Twitch, Thatcher, Mozzie, Mute, Maestro, Valkyrie, Dokkaebi, Echo, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz and Caveira won’t be available.

Even for players who are used to playing Secure Area, M.U.T.E. Protocol’s new game mode is unique, as it is based on a brand-new feature: Morphing. On the attacking side, players will have to secure two areas, and will be able to switch between Operator and Drone forms by entering and exiting Observation Tools. On the defending side, Operators will be able to use bulletproof cameras to travel digitally through the network.

This limited-time event comes with its own Collection of 26 items, featuring exclusive customisations for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx and Vigil. These high-tech stylings are the same as those players will be able to find in-game by picking these Operators to play the Event. Inside the packs, players will also find some signature items, including the event’s signature weapon skin, exclusive to this Collection. Players can earn M.U.T.E Protocol packs through a special Event Challenge or by purchasing packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown. Finally, each Operator’s exclusive, time-limited customization items are also available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 Credits each. Year 5 Pass owners will have a 10% discount on individual bundles and Pack prices.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s M.U.T.E. Protocol event begins August 4th and runs until August 17th, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.