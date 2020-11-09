Details for Season 4 of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been announced

Ubisoft has released details of Season 4 for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 5: Operation Neon Dawn.

This brand new season introduces the first Thai Operator to the Rainbow Six Team. Aruni is a Defender and comes equipped with a new gadget called Surya Gate which can be deploy laser gates on walls, hatches, doors and windows. If an Attacker passes through the gates, they will take damage and have their utility disabled. The gates will turn off for Defenders.

The gates are intended as obstacles – zapping recon drones, projectiles and causing damage to Operators. Aruni comes with a P10 RONI or a MK 14 EBR as a primary weapon, and a PRB 92 as a secondary weapon.

In addition to the new operator, the Skyscraper map has had a overhaul. The map has been reworked to achieve three main objectives. The first is to drive Attackers inside by lowering the number of balconies and relocating them to remove some of the crossfire players could create previously from outside. Secondly, an entirely new rotation between the two sides of the building on the second floor has been added, and thirdly the bombsites have been balanced to make them all more competitive.

The new season also comes with new accessibility features. Voice to Text and Text to Voice options have been added to the in-game chat channel as well as chat assistance like Narration and Hints have been added in the Options menu. Players can also now adjust the audio/visual cues for the chat and the font scaling.

The Test Server for Operation Neon Dawn is now live. It is an alternative version of Siege that allows players to test the upcoming gameplay features that will make their way into the main game. Players who test on this server as invited to submit any issues they encounter to the R6 Fix platform. The Test Server is exclusive to Windows PC.