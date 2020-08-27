0 comments

New WWE 2K Battlegrounds trailer reveals Jerry “The King” Lawler and Mauro Ranallo will join forces of commentary

by on August 27, 2020
 

Today, 2K has released a brand new trailer featuring the announcement that WWE icon and commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler and NXT’s legendary broadcaster Mauro Ranallo will be teaming up to call the shots in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The game is releasing on September 18, 2020, and if you weren’t hyped before, this “Clash of the Eras” trailer will definitely get you excited.

News

2kwwe 2k battlegrounds

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.