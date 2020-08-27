0 comments
New WWE 2K Battlegrounds trailer reveals Jerry “The King” Lawler and Mauro Ranallo will join forces of commentary
Today, 2K has released a brand new trailer featuring the announcement that WWE icon and commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler and NXT’s legendary broadcaster Mauro Ranallo will be teaming up to call the shots in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The game is releasing on September 18, 2020, and if you weren’t hyped before, this “Clash of the Eras” trailer will definitely get you excited.
Mafia: Definitive Edition has visuals and audio production that enrapture you as you play | Hands-on preview
Fourth Borderlands 3 DLC announced, ‘Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck’ coming September 10