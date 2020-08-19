PGA Tour 2K21 trailer features Shooter McGavin and the Miz

We can all agree that Happy Gilmore is the greatest sports movie of all time, but I did not expect the film’s villain to be in a PGA Tour 2K21 trailer. With no Sandler in sight, Shooter McGavin focuses his attention on 3 celebrities in the hopes of getting his golden tour jacket back.

“Get ready to grab your virtual golf clubs with our launch video for PGA TOUR® 2K21!

Featuring an unlikely crew of cover athlete and top-ranked PGA TOUR golf pro Justin Thomas, hip-hop artist Schoolboy Q and WWE Superstar and reality TV personality Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and legendary actor Christopher McDonald, see them come together remotely for the perfect round of socially-distant golf action.”

This is absolutely my favourite type of launch video. Bringing back a niche pop culture character made me enjoy the PGA Tour 2K21 trailer more than I could have ever imagined. Now is we could include the Happy Gilmore golf swing in the game, it would be a day one purchase for me.