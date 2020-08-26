0 comments

Podcast #410: Start the Hole – Battletoads, Tony Hawk demo, UFC 4, PGA Tour 2K21

by on August 26, 2020
Chris has been sportsing it up with some UFC 4 and PGA Tour 2K21, which he and Adam Cook are both fans of. But he’s also been being super cool and edgy because he really likes the 2020 reboot of Battletoads.

Adam Carroll, Cook, and Mr White have all fallen head over heels in love with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 demo and cannot wait for the full game, too.

A few listener questions this week, which are about beating up game characters and remaking old classics.

