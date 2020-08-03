Sony announce new State of Play event to air on August 6

Playstation has announced via Twitter that they will be holding a brand-new State of Play event on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 13:00 PST / 21:00 BST.

You can check out the tweet from the official PlayStation account below:

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

From the Tweet, it is clear this is an event more focussed on PS4 and PSVR, as PlayStation has been quick to point out there will be no big PS5 announcements. So any thoughts on a price reveal for the PS5 have been quickly muted. However, that’s not to say that the August State of Play event won’t feature any PS5 updates. We can expect a few third-party updates as well as a look at some indie titles for the system too. These will likely be progress updates from the PS5 Showcase that happened in June.

There should be a decent amount of content too. The event will be over 40 minutes in length, and so expect to hear a few new tidbits of information, even if the focus isn’t on PlayStation Studios themselves.

You can find out more information on the State of Play event here, including more details about what to expect, as well as how to tune into the event live.