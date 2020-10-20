If you need comfortable and long lasting seating then you need look no further, as Andoseat launch their new Dark Demon and Jungle gaming chairs. With top build quality from a company that have previously designed seating for BMW and Mercedes, you can sit in style during those long Sea of Thieves sessions.

“Both the Jungle and Dark Demon gaming chairs are padded with 60Kg/M3 super high-density integrated foam padding with no cuts. The foam can withstand over 200,000 times press and rebound for true ergonomic support and comfort, offering many years of use without losing shape.

As with all gaming chairs from AndaSeat, the Dark Demon and Jungle offer the all-important support for the spine during long gaming sessions, providing good back support to help maintain posture, even when sitting for long periods of time. Both chairs include an ergonomically designed neck pillow (large for Dark Demon/medium for Jungle) and lumbar support cushion (medium on both chairs) which can be adjusted to support both the lumbar and cervical spines simultaneously, allowing gamers to settle back into the chair with ease.

The Dark Demon and Jungle both feature a specially designed Z Support multi-functional tilt mechanism for heavy duty usage, which also gives users full control over the suspension. The adjustable tilt from 90 to 160 degrees can be adapted for gaming, reading, watching movies or even sleeping! The system also increases and decreases tension by matching the body weight of the user for effortless, secure and sturdy rocking, without putting fatigue on muscles.”

As someone who grunts upon standing nowadays, I think a well designed chair for my body could be a necessary purchase soon. I may as well look like a pro eSports gamer while ensuring my spine is happy.