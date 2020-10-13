If Found… coming to Nintendo Switch on October 22

Dublin-based studio Dreamfeel and Annapurna Interactive have today announced that If Found… will release on Switch on October 22. The powerful and emotional tale of a young queer woman called Kasio was released on Steam and iPhone earlier in the year, but soon players will be able to relive her coming-of-age memories in 1990’s Ireland, exploring family, friendship, isolation and connection on console for the first time.

If Found… for Switch will introduce enhanced accessibility options, a touch screen option in handheld, never before seen artwork from illustrator Liadh Young, extended narrative sequences, a bonus chapter, and multiple interactive epilogues to discover the futures of every unique character.

A brand new song from Irish and Sierra Leoneon musician Loah and composer 2mello worked in collaboration with Dreamfeel which is included in If Found…, with lyrics from the game’s director and co-writer Llaura McGee.