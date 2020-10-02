PGA Tour 2K21 adds Three-Hole Matchmaking and brand new cosmetic items from Polo Ralph Lauren and Adidas

2K has revealed two new three-hole match types to PGA Tour 2K21, as well as several new cosmetic items, headlined by an exclusive Adidas polo shirt. In an effort to increase quick matches online and new ways to tee off, Three-hole matchmaking allows players to indulge in a quick round of golf which are randomly selected from different courses into two playlists. ‘High Rollers’ is a one-on-one skins match with a higher risk/reward, whereas ‘Quick Match’ offers Stroke play for two to four players.

As for the new cosmetic items, PGA Tour 2K21 will allow your MyPlayer to wear a polo shirt and skorts from Polo Ralph Lauren, new Adidas CODECHAOS shoes, and an exclusive Adidas CODECHAOS 2K Aeroready Polo Shirt which features a unique CODECHAOS logo. The exclusive shirt offers two extra inches in overall length, matching sizing specs of the gear worn by Adidas golf pros, and is currently exclusive to PGA Tour 2K21 (soon to be available on Adidas’s website and selected retailers).