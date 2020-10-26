Podcast #419: Mario Mario – Little Nightmares 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

It’s a warm welcome back to Chris White, who hasn’t been on the pod in weeks, and he’s got Little Nightmares 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to talk about, so it’s great to see him again. Adam has been playing The Falconeer and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and that’s about it for the pod this week, after four big games get talked about, but not before Adam also tries to work out what Mario’s real name is.

It’s a shorter show this week, so get your questions in for the next few weeks. Do you have any burning next-gen Qs? Ask away!

