New Superstars and customisation items coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K has announced that 10 Superstars and 20 customisation items will be heading to WWE 2K Battlegrounds starting today, including Goldberg, Batista, and Lita. Over the course of the next few weeks, more content will be coming to the game, with some of it requiring in-game currency to unlock. Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect:

November 6:

Goldberg

Batista

Jey Uso (unlocked)

Jimmy Uso (unlocked)

November 11:

Ultimate Warrior

Eddie Guerrero (unlocked)

Lita (unlocked)

November 18: