Nuketown ’84 makes its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

With the release of the excellent Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came with it the promise of much more content down the line. This week marked the first with Nuketown ’84 – with some new weapons and double XP to celebrate.

Nuketown itself has been given a post-nuclear coat of paint with cracked buildings, DIY paths and plenty of fire. The trailer down below introduces it perfectly contrasting that psychedelic inspired art with the crumbling foundation around it. Not only this, there appear to be a few more changes made this time around with new paths for the RCXD and a clock tower counting down the map time.

The layout is ever so slightly different and is designed as a “sister site to the original nuketown” explained creative specialist Miles Leslie. This is done to fit that balance in years between the singleplayer in 1981 and the multiplayer in 1983. Making it the original Nuketwon might constrain it somewhat so this allowed them to get creative. Its been abandoned for over thirty years and the aesthetic shows that.

Moving from here, there are also 6 charms, an emblem, calling card, sticker and weapon blueprint available to current owners of the game. With the number of weapons already available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the time it might take you to unlock anything for the Huaer 77 shotgun, this is a welcome addition. Starting November 24th, double XP should get you there even faster.

As always, this map hides a sneaky easter egg too. Shoot the heads off all the mannequins for a nice surprise. Doing so activates a retro filter complete with a black and purple sky. You might want to keep an ear out for that addictive synthwave music too.

This is all available right now so hop in and get shooting.