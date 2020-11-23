0 comments

Podcast #423: Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

by on November 23, 2020
Chris Hyde has his PlayStation 5 now, and has some early impressions on the console, but mostly the DualSense controller and Astro’s Playroom. He’s also played some Demon’s Souls, which Adam Cook joined him for, with some co-op. Adam Carroll has been playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure, while Adam Cook has been on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Elsewhere, questions try to justify playing with a child’s Christmas present early, and then devolve into food chat, because of course we have to talk about food. Warning: Pringles are mentioned, and THAT incident is alluded to.



Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).


Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!