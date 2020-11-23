Podcast #423: Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Chris Hyde has his PlayStation 5 now, and has some early impressions on the console, but mostly the DualSense controller and Astro’s Playroom. He’s also played some Demon’s Souls, which Adam Cook joined him for, with some co-op. Adam Carroll has been playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure, while Adam Cook has been on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Elsewhere, questions try to justify playing with a child’s Christmas present early, and then devolve into food chat, because of course we have to talk about food. Warning: Pringles are mentioned, and THAT incident is alluded to.



Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).



