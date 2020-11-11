Rocket League coming to next-gen

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with significant improvements on all platforms. Players will experience faster load times, improved split-screen performance, and some special enhancements coming later on in the year. If you are worried about your Rocket Pass progress carrying over, fear not! You’ll be able to transfer to the new consoles with your Epic Games Account.

For a detailed breakdown of all the new enhancements coming to next-gen, read below:

Xbox Series X

Runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

A game update later this year will allow a new “Video Quality” setting, letting players choose between quality or performance

2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

Xbox Series S

Runs at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

A game update later this year will allow a new “Video Quality” setting, letting players choose between quality or performance

1344×756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR

UI displays at 1080p

PlayStation 5