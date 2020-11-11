Rocket League coming to next-gen

0 comments
Psyonix has announced that Rocket League will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with significant improvements on all platforms. Players will experience faster load times, improved split-screen performance, and some special enhancements coming later on in the year. If you are worried about your Rocket Pass progress carrying over, fear not! You’ll be able to transfer to the new consoles with your Epic Games Account.
For a detailed breakdown of all the new enhancements coming to next-gen, read below:
Xbox Series X
- Runs at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
- A game update later this year will allow a new “Video Quality” setting, letting players choose between quality or performance
- 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR
- Game UI runs in 4K
Xbox Series S
- Runs at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS with HDR
- A game update later this year will allow a new “Video Quality” setting, letting players choose between quality or performance
- 1344×756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR
- UI displays at 1080p
PlayStation 5
- 4K Resolution (checkerboard) at 60 FPS with High Dynamic Range (HDR)