The Witcher: Enhanced Edition now free for all GOG GALAXY users

For anyone that updates their GOG GALAXY application to the new 2.0 version, users can claim a copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for free. You can go to the website to download or update the app, then click the ‘recent’ view and find the banner at the top. Click on the giveaway button if you agree to receive news, updates, and GOG offers via email. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition will then show up in your games library shortly after. You can also check out the main page of the app to claim the game for free.