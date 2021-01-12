A.O.V and 2K team up to create Claptrap-inspired shoes

Fancy something a little different today? A.O.V and 2K have created some sexy af hand-painted Claptrap-inspired shoes to celebrate Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition. What’s more, 2K are offering you the opportunity to win them, along with a signed copy of the game. Pretty cool, right? Fandom are hosting the competition, and you can check it out below, via their official Twitter account.

🚨 UK giveaway 🚨 #AD Win a unique pair of #AkedoFootwear Borderlands kicks designed by @aovcustoms & copy of @Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition • RT + FOLLOW @getFANDOM • Comment with your favourite Vault Hunter Winner picked Jan. 22, Full Ts&Cs ➡️ https://t.co/nvah4TwGUz pic.twitter.com/5v5jXhaTFg — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 11, 2021

There’s also a cool video about how the shoes were made, which can watch below: