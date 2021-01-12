0 comments

A.O.V and 2K team up to create Claptrap-inspired shoes

January 12, 2021
Fancy something a little different today? A.O.V and 2K have created some sexy af hand-painted Claptrap-inspired shoes to celebrate Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition. What’s more, 2K are offering you the opportunity to win them, along with a signed copy of the game. Pretty cool, right? Fandom are hosting the competition, and you can check it out below, via their official Twitter account.

There’s also a cool video about how the shoes were made, which can watch below:

