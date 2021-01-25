New Guilty Gear Strive trailer shows off new modes

Arc System Works America, Inc has released a new trailer showcasing a swathe of new Guilty Gear Strive modes available in the game. Guilty Gear Strive is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear Strive aims to uphold the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay.

You can check out the Guilty Gear Strive game modes trailer below:

You can find out more details about the new modes below:

Offline Modes

Story Mode

Experience the latest developments in the Guilty Gear saga. Taking place in the USA, join Sol Badguy as a lifetime of triumph and tragedy culminates in an epic climax. Story modes from previous games are available on the official YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/o9gfEgQj8XY

Gallery Mode

Get a glimpse behind the development curtain through character illustrations, design materials, and model sheets. Players can also revisit trailers, music, art, and more from previous titles.

GG WORLD

The “Timeline” offers a quick overview of the history and events of the series, the “Glossary” is the place for player profiles and story setting descriptions, and the “Correlation Map” details all the relationships and connections between characters.

Online Modes

Online Lobby

Enjoy the communication and matches with players from all over the world with fully

customizable avatars. “Celestial Floor” is exclusive for players who keep winning on the top floor of the Online Lobby. The new “Quick Start” feature lets players jump directly from the menu to the standby screen to wait for the next available match.

Player Match

Enjoy online battles with up to 9 friends in a single room. Rooms will offer a myriad of customization options to fine tune the player experience.

Rollback netcode will allow all the players to enjoy lag-free online matches.

Guilty Gear Strive will be coming on April 9, 2021, to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam.