New Rocket League update adds Esports Shop content and more

The next game update for Rocket League is set to arrive on all platforms on February 1, 2021. It’s bringing some new content and a few QOL improvements. The first notable addition is updated Esports Shop content, with the introduction of brand-new Fennec Decals. Players will be able to get Fennec Decals for all teams featured in the Esports Shop, and each Fennec Decal will be available for 300 Esports Tokens.
Check out the trailer below to see some of these shiny new looks in action:
Psyonix has also reacted to recent player feedback around how the effects and lighting in Neon Fields can negatively impact the game experience for some players. In this new Rocket League update, they’ve added a new settings option called “Effect Intensity” that adjusts the intensity and motion of visuals for this Arena. Following the update, players will be able to change this setting to “Default” or “Low.” The “Low” setting makes the following changes:
- Disables all pulsing effects
- Disables all flashing lights
- Reduces or disables moving FX/lights/background visuals
- Reduces brightness or intensity of background lights
This new Rocket League is due to go live on February 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. PST (February 2 at 12 a.m. UTC).