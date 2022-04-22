Rocket League Knockout Bash event starts on April 27

Hot on the heels of the NASCAR fan pass going live in Rocket League, developer Psyonix has announced a new event called Knockout Bash which is going live on April 27th.

Knockout Bash is a particularly different event for Rocket League, because it removes the ball from play. This limited time mode brings new attacks, blocks, and grab mechanics to let you, essentially, turn the car-soccer into, well, a car-fighter.

Lasting from April 27th to May 10th, this event will also bring Spring rewards and free Golden Gift Baskets should you complete in-game challenges. If you like your Twitch streams, you can get Bob’s Ramen Player Banner Twitch Drop throughout the Knockout Bash event simply by watching your favourite Rocket League streamer play the game.

Here’s the official word on Knockout Bash:

The Debut of Knockout – In the new Knockout LTM, 8 players must knock each other off platforms or into Hazards until one player is left standing. Knockout has no balls or goals, a Rocket League first, and features new mechanics like Attack, Block, Grab, and more to master. Players will compete in 3 new Arenas (Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera) in Knockout and to learn more about the LTM, read the latest blog post HERE. Additionally, a video detailing the creation of Knockout will be released soon as part of a new video series called “Under the Hood.”

– In the new Knockout LTM, 8 players must knock each other off platforms or into Hazards until one player is left standing. Knockout has no balls or goals, a Rocket League first, and features new mechanics like Attack, Block, Grab, and more to master. Players will compete in 3 new Arenas (Quadron, Carbon, and Calavera) in Knockout and to learn more about the LTM, read the latest blog post HERE. Additionally, a video detailing the creation of Knockout will be released soon as part of a new video series called “Under the Hood.” New Event Challenges – Players will be able to complete new Event Challenges to unlock Spring-themed items such as the Florescence Wheels, Monarch Boost, or the animated Flutterby Decal.

– Players will be able to complete new Event Challenges to unlock Spring-themed items such as the Florescence Wheels, Monarch Boost, or the animated Flutterby Decal. Golden Gift Baskets – Players can earn Golden Gift Baskets that unlock a mix of classic items from the Victory, Accelerator, and Turbo Item Series.

If you can’t get enough Rocket League in your life, there’s a mobile version available now as well called Sideswipe. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices, and it’s actually pretty good, so maybe give that a go, also?

Rocket League is available now everywhere games can be played, and it’s free to play!